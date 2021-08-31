North Dakota businesses receive rural development funds

BISMARCK –U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Office of Rural Development awarded the following loan guarantees to North Dakota entities totaling $2,484,968:

$2,414,968 to Harris Oil and Propane LLC to increase the capacity of its storage facility.

$70,000 to TSK Rentals LLC to purchase and renovate an existing property in Ransom County, which will create six new jobs and allow the building to be used to house multiple businesses.