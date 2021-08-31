NDDEQ seeks comments on updates to Volkswagen mitigation plan

Angela Seligman and Keith Hinnenkamp

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

BISMARCK – The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality (NDDEQ) invites citizens to submit public comment on proposed revisions to North Dakota’s mitigation plan for the Volkswagen Settlement. A state must outline an action plan to reduce NOx emissions based on the settlement’s list of eligible projects to receive settlement funding.

The minor plan revisions focus mainly on the program’s budget updates and the estimated funding awards in each eligible project category. A copy of the draft revised mitigation plan, and the current mitigation plan, can be found at https://deq.nd.gov/AQ/planning/VW.aspx.

During the first two years of the program, the NDDEQ has awarded Volkswagen Settlement funding for projects throughout North Dakota to replace 24 school buses, six emergency vehicles, and nine trucks. In addition, funding has been awarded to install 17 electric vehicle charging sites across the state.

The NDDEQ is not currently requesting project proposals but is seeking public comment to help finalize the revised mitigation plan. The 30-day comment period begins August 26 and ends September 24, 2021. The public can send written comments to the Division of Air Quality, 4201 Normandy Street 2nd Floor, Bismarck, ND 58503-1324, or email airquality@nd.gov.