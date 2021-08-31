9th Annual Devils Lake Battle of the Badges Blood Drive brings in 249 volunteers

Weldon Roberts

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

Devils Lake, ND – Team Fire and Team Law hosted a blood drive with Vitalant on Wed 8/18, Thu 8/19, & Fri 8/20 at Memorial Building which helped collect a total of 251 units of blood products for patients in need. Team Fire earned 131 votes and Team Law earned 118 votes, but the real winners are the patients in the hospitals!

A total of 249 individuals volunteered to donate blood and 212 individuals were able to donate at the Vitalant blood drive on Click here to enter text.. A total of 33 donors also came forward to donate Power Red Cells (2RBC) which collects two units of red blood cells while returning platelets, plasma and a saline solution back to the donor. There were 39 people who volunteered for the first time!

Vitalant expressed their gratitude to Lieutenant Anthony Harris and Officer Corey Gilbertson, who coordinated the drive, and Team Fire and Team Law, which sponsored the blood drive, as well as others who assisted: Fire Chief Nate Bennett, Police Chief Joe Knowski, and Officer Rey Hennen.

Living through a pandemic can lead to many uncertainties, although one thing we are sure of, is that the need for blood never ceases. Blood is only useable for 42 days, so a constant supply is always needed, no matter the season. Each day in this region to keep up with patient needs including preemies, surgery patients, accident victims and those battling cancer, 250 volunteer blood donors are needed daily!

Donors can make a convenient appointment to give blood at donors.vitalant.org or by calling 877-25-VITAL. With each donation, donors receive a free total cholesterol test and earn reward points! The next blood drive at this location is planned to be held on: Tuesday September 7, 2021