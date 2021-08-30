What's on the Shelf at Lake Region Library

Celeste Ertelt

Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE - The Book Club read will be The Readers of Broken Wheel written by Katarina Bivald. Book discussion will be on September 1 at 5:30 pm at the library community room. Please see library staff for books and details. Also new book displays: Hidden Gems: From the Bottom Shelf, Book Lovers, Celebrating Man’s Best Friend, and New Staff Picks. The Community Room is now available for public use.

Whiplash by Janet Daily (Adult Fiction). When Val Champion returns to the family ranch, she’s ready to put her past behind her. Her dreams of a Hollywood acting career have become a nightmare of fear. But once she sees rodeo man Casey Bozeman facing down a bull in the arena, she knows she’s no safer at home. Face to face with her first and only true love, Val can’t deny her still powerful feelings for Casey. Feelings she can never act on again…

A Slow Fire Burning by Paula Hawkins. (Adult Fiction). When a young man is found gruesomely murdered in a London houseboat, it triggers questions about three women who knew him. Laura is the troubled one-night-stand last seen in the victim’s home. Carla is his grief-stricken aunt, already mourning the recent death of yet another family member. And Miriam is the nosy neighbor clearly keeping secrets from the police. Three women with separate connections to the victim. Three women who are – for different reasons – simmering with resentment.

19 Yellow Moon Road by Fern Michaels (Adult Fiction). Maggie Spritzer’s nose for a story doesn’t just make her a top-notch newspaper editor, it also tells her when to go the extra mile for a friend. And when she gets a message from Gabby Richardson, Maggie knows her services are needed. Shy, demure Gabby and outspoken Maggie met and bonded in journalism school. Since then, Gabby has become involved with The Haven, a commune that promises to guide its members toward a more spiritually fulfilling life. But Gabby’s enthusiasm for The Haven has turned to distrust ever since she was refused permission to leave the compound to visit her sick mother.

Friends 3 by Shannon Hale (Juvenile Non- Fiction). Shannon is in eighth grade, and life is more complicated than ever. Everything keeps changing, her classmates are starting to date each other (but nobody wants to date her!), and no matter how hard she tries, Shannon can never seem to just be happy. As she works through her insecurities and undiagnosed depression, she worries about disappointing all the people who care about her. Is something wrong with her? Can she be the person everyone expects her to be? And who does she actually want to be?

We Are Family by LeBron James (Juvenile Fiction) Jayden Carr has been training all summer to be ready for Hoop Group—the free afterschool basketball program where his hero, NBA superstar Kendrick King, got his start. But when his beloved coach tells him there’s not going to be a Hoop Group this year, Jayden is heartbroken. And he’s not the only one. Coach Beck’s daughter, Tamika, was planning to be the first girl ever to start for the squad. Chris King, Kendrick’s only nephew, spent the summer bragging that his uncle was coming home just to watch him play.

The Lake Region Public Library is looking for a board member for the Public Library Board. Those interested can send a letter to lakeregionpl@gmail.com or via mail to: Ignacio Mendez, Director 423 7th St NE Devils Lake, ND 58301.

PreSchool Story Time: Suggested ages: 3-5. Younger children are welcomed. Must be accompanied by an adult.

Tuesdays from 11:00 -11:45

Wednesday from 9:30- 10:15

Story time will consist of a variety of songs, finger plays, stories, projects and time to explore. Each week’s activities will vary depending on the theme for the week.

Sept 7/8 Let’s Go Fishing

Sept 14/15 Friends and Families

Sept 21/22 Fall Fun

Sept 28/29 Forest Friends

Free Pop-up COVID Vaccination Clinic will be held every Tuesday in September from 2-5 pm at the Public Library. Vaccinations provided by Lake Region District Health Unit.

Library Board meeting September 14 at 10:30 a.m. via Zoom and in person at the Library Community Room.Any questions regarding this press release should be directed to Celeste Ertelt, Assistant Library Director. 701-662-2220