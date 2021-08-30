North Dakota wheat now processed and packaged entirely within state

CASSELTON– An expansion of the Abbiamo Pasta production facility has just been announced in Casselton, as well as the company’s new partnership with McLane Global. The $15 million expansion was completed earlier this year, adding 94,490 square feet and 22 jobs to the now joint Abbiamo-McLane Global facility.

This expansion includes:

· A new short goods production line for Abbiamo, doubling its capacity to 120 million lbs. per year.

· A new packaging line for McLane Global with a capacity of 60 million units per year.

· Additional space for future production line and capacity expansions.

With the new partnership, North Dakota wheat will be vertically-integrated into products that are grown, processed and packaged entirely within the state and sold to food retailers across the country.

Senator John Hoeven, a ranking member of the Senate Agriculture Appropriations Committee and a senior member of the Agriculture Committee, stressed that this approach provides greater value to agriculture producers and helps keep more of the income derived from their crops in local communities.

“Abbiamo’s expansion and partnership with McLane Global is a tremendous opportunity for North Dakota’s wheat growers as well as a multi-million-dollar investment in Casselton,” Hoeven said. “Our state’s producers are leaders in all things agriculture, and this facility expands their reach while keeping more of the production in-state.

Hoeven said the expansion provides more jobs and more value going straight to the state's farmers, which was the kind of value-added opportunity the state has worked to seize over the years, and he appreciates the hard work and investment by Abbiamo and McLane Global.