$4.4 Million Awarded for Health Services throughout North Dakota

K. William Boyer
Devils Lake Journal

BISMARCK –  U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) awarded the following four grants totaling $4,470,081:

  • $1,811,857 to Housing, Industry, Training, Inc. for Head Start programs.
  • $1,065,742 to the University of North Dakota (UND) for rural hospital Medicare flexibility.
  • $1,000,000 to Standing Rock Sioux Tribe for mental health and substance abuse services.
  • $392,482 to North Dakota Department of Health for preventative health services.
  • $200,000 to F-M Ambulance Services for rural emergency medical services.