Reimbursement available for organic certification costs

Michelle Mielke

Devils Lake Daily Journal

BISMARCK – Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said that applications are now being accepted for reimbursement of organic certification costs through the Organic Certification Cost Share Program for fiscal year 2021.

“Organic farmers, ranchers, processors and handlers can receive up to $500 of the organic certification costs paid between Oct. 1, 2020 and Sept. 30, 2021,” Goehring said.

Certification assures consumers that products are produced by recognized organic methods. Certification enables organic producers and processors to label and sell their products with a federal organic seal. Such products typically command a higher price in the marketplace.

Applicants who are certified by International Certification Services or the Organic Crop Improvement Association Chapter 1 should apply for reimbursement through the certifier. These organizations certify most North Dakota organic producers. All other producers should contact Deanna Gierszewski at the North Dakota Department of Agriculture (NDDA) at 701-328-2191 or degierszewski@nd.gov.

Goehring said the United States Department of Agriculture awarded the NDDA with $70,800 for the certification reimbursement program for 2021.