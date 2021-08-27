NDDOT launches freight and rail plan

Devils Lake Daily Journal

BISMARCK – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) is currently developing the State Freight & Rail Plan (SFRP) and has launched the project website. This plan will assess all freight modes, identify needs and issues, provide recommendations, guide the advancement of the

multimodal transportation system, and serve as a roadmap for future investment.

The state’s freight and rail plans will be developed as one plan for the first time to create a comprehensive view of the movement of goods moving into, through, and out of the state.

The website includes information and education about different modes of transportation in North Dakota, an Online Open House, as well as an interactive map where users can leave comments on particular highways, railroads, or intersections in North Dakota.

NDDOT will use online engagement opportunities, surveys, videos, social media and direct conversations to collect information to help shape the future of multimodal freight systems in North Dakota.

The general public can participate in a self-guided virtual meeting until September 30, 2021. This meeting can be accessed through the project website at www.dot.nd.gov/projects/frp/.

The NDDOT will be conducting public and stakeholder outreach throughout the next year and a half with the final plan being produced in late 2022.

Go to www.dot.nd.gov/projects/frp to learn more about the plan and sign up for email updates. Connect with our social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.