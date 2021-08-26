FEMA provides an additional $3.5 million for COVID-19 response

NORTH DAKOTA – As COVID continues to spread across the United States, FEMA has announced it plans to provide more than $3.5 million in additional Public Assistance funding for the COVID-19 response in North Dakota.

FEMA said the assistance was made available under a major disaster declaration issued April 1, 2020. FEMA has provided a total of almost $111.9 million for the North Dakota COVID-19 response to date.

The $3.5 million will be received by the North Dakota Department of Health to expand COVID-19 laboratory testing capabilities, the hiring of additional staff and adding COVID testing sites. The department said they will purchase, store, and distribute COVID testing materials, personal protective equipment, and medical supplies.

This funding is authorized under Section 403 of the Robert T. Stafford Act.

For the COVID-19 response, FEMA has simplified the Public Assistance application and funding process to address the magnitude of this event and to allow local officials to receive eligible funding more quickly. These reimbursements play a critical role as state, local and tribal officials work tirelessly to assist their communities during this response.

Additional information about FEMA’s Public Assistance program can be found at www.fema.gov/assistance/public.