Emergency Water Supply Program opens for applications

BISMARCK – As the drought epidemic that continuously plagues North Dakota, the state is offering a program for farmers to help aid in their needs.

After approving $2 million dollars for the program in July, North Dakota Department of Agriculture has said they are opening their Emergency Water Supply Program for applications.

“The drought has dried up watering holes that livestock producers usually depend on for pastured livestock and more permanent solutions are needed,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “While the Drought Disaster Livestock Water Supply Project Assistance Program helps with new wells and water infrastructure, the demand is high and the wait for water well drillers often exceeds six months. This program will help fill the gap until producers can get a new well or other water source secured.”

According to the organization, the program will reimburse livestock owners with verifiable water losses from the drought for 50% of eligible costs for temporary water supply, equipment and hauling, up to $4,500 per individual.

Transportation costs incurred for water hauled between July 1, 2021, and Oct. 31, 2021, will be eligible for the aid. Only one payment will be made, NDDA said, so producers should wait to apply until they have completed hauling water for the season.

To access the application, or for more information including eligibility and application requirements, go to www.nd.gov/ndda/ewsp. Questions may be directed to livestockwater@nd.gov or 1-844-642-4752. Applications must be submitted by Dec. 1, 2021.