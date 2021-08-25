NDSU Greenhouse Complex renamed for former governor

Greg Lardy

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

The North Dakota Agricultural Experiment Station Research Greenhouse Complex at North Dakota State University has a new name.

The greenhouse, which is on the west side of the NDSU campus, now is the Jack Dalrymple Agricultural Research Complex.

It was renamed during a ceremony on campus this morning.

“Former Gov. Dalrymple was instrumental in helping identify the pathway for funding the project in both the Legislature and work with the governor’s office,” says Greg Lardy, NDSU’s vice president for Agricultural Affairs, dean of the College of Agriculture, Food Systems, and Natural Resources, and director of the North Dakota Agricultural Experiment Station and NDSU Extension. “He had a vision for what the greenhouse could do in terms of helping to address many of the pressing needs related to the state’s agricultural industry.”

The complex was constructed using a combination of state dollars and private donations totaling $33.5 million - $28.5 million in appropriated funds and $5 million in donations.

“I am truly honored and humbled to have this incredible agriculture complex carry my name," says former Governor Jack Dalrymple. "Research is an investment in our future and by extension it is an investment in the future of our state and region. Indeed, it helps all humankind in a very positive way.”

This complex, which was dedicated in 2015, is a state-of-the-art facility designed to meet the needs of plant research at NDSU. The building provides facilities for advanced research in plant breeding, genetics, horticulture, entomology, plant pathology, plant nutrition, food safety, food science, soil science and weed science.

NDSU is the only university in North Dakota with a greenhouse that houses a research lab, which allows researchers to proactively examine diseases that won’t be here for 20 to 30 years.

The greenhouse complex has expanded research capabilities to benefit producers and business through increased productivity and sales. It also helps attract and retain top-ranked scientists and educators involved in cutting-edge research and teaching. In addition, the facility enhances graduate student research by enabling them to experience state-of-the-art technology and conditions and trains highly skilled professionals for the workforce.

“It is fitting to have a world-class facility named after a family that built a world-class, world-renowned farm," says Governor Doug Burgum. "With the impact Jack Dalrymple has had on others, it is so incredibly appropriate that we are acknowledging Jack Dalrymple and the Dalrymple family with this well-deserved honor."