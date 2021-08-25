Lake Region Fitness donates to Bridgestone Park updates

DEVILS LAKE - Lake Region Fitness added to their community spirit badge this week when they made a generous donation to upgrade needs at Devils Lake Bridgestone Park.

According to the fitness center, the donation was made after the center held their first annual 5K walk/run on August 14th. The proceeds, along with an additional donation from the ND Petroleum Council totaled $2500 and will go towards upgrades to the downtown Devils Lake Bridgestone Park.