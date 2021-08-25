Lake Region Fitness donates to Bridgestone Park updates

K. William Boyer
Devils Lake Journal

DEVILS LAKE - Lake Region Fitness added to their community spirit badge this week when they made a generous donation to upgrade needs at Devils Lake Bridgestone Park. 

Pictured are Erica Jennings from Lake Region Fitness, Devin Gathman from the City of Devils Lake and Vicki Gleason, Owner of Lake Region Fitness.

According to the fitness center, the donation was made after the center held their first annual 5K walk/run on August 14th. The proceeds, along with an additional donation from the ND Petroleum Council totaled $2500 and will go towards upgrades to the downtown Devils Lake Bridgestone Park.