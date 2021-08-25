Katie Ryan-Anderson

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

JRMC updates events, visitation due to COVID positivity rates

Jamestown, ND, August 24, 2021 — Jamestown Regional Medical Center announced Wednesday that it is again restricting visitors.

“We love this community, and we love caring for you,” said JRMC President & CEO Mike Delfs. “From Aug. 1 to Aug. 23, COVID cases in North Dakota increased 237% - from 448 to 1,508. Knowing this, we made updates to keep our patients, employees and guests safe.”

Effective Aug. 25, one designated visitor is allowed at JRMC per patient. Exceptions include no visitors in the Emergency Department (with exceptions for children as well as adults with special needs.) The other exception to the one-visitor rule is end-of-life care.

JRMC is also transitioning all in-person events to virtual. Masks remain required for all employees, patients and guests. As school starts and the weather cools, Delfs asks the public to remain vigilant.

“We ask the community to do its part too – mask, hand wash, physically distance and vaccinate, if you haven’t already,” Delfs said.

These preventative measures will keep the community safe, especially because other healthcare needs continue – whether it’s a pandemic or not.

“We continue to care on for the community – whether it’s delivering babies, healing wounds, replacing hips or offering chemotherapy,” Delfs said. “That care is just as important as care during a virus. For their safety, we ask the community not to delay scheduling their appointment – whatever that appointment may be. We are here for you.”

Learn more about how JRMC is keeping the community safe at www.jrmcnd.com/covid-safety.