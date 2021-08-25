Clay Target announced as varsity sport

K. William Boyer and Sandy Hageness

Devils Lake Daily Journal

BOTTINEAU - Dakota College at Bottineau is excited to announce Clay Target as a new varsity sport starting this fall. Student athletes will be competing in the Minnesota College Athletic Conference (MCAC) competing against 13 other teams. Teams are made up from schools in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and North Dakota.

Clay Target or also known as Trap Shooting is a growing sport at the high school and college levels. Currently, there are approximately 72 high schools and five colleges that compete in various leagues in North Dakota. It is a sport where students will compete on an individual level and as a team. Student-athletes will compete in a six-week competition where they will shoot 50 targets at their local shooting range. This will provide them with a weekly score and an end-of-the-year championship tournament will be held in Alexandria, MN on October 19th, 2021.

"Growing up I worked at a trap and skeet range and I saw people from all age groups and demographics competing in Clay Target or trapshooting competitions at the shooting park I worked at", said Cody Clemenson, Clay Target Head Coach. Since that time North Dakota high schools have added it to their varsity sports and North Dakota colleges have followed. This sport has become known as one of America's fastest-growing school sports according to the USA Clay Target League and it's a sport that individuals can continue to compete in as they get older. "I am excited that Dakota College at Bottineau is offering it as a sport and to help coach these new students", said Cody Clemenson. Coach Clemenson is assisted by Beth MacDonald in the Clay Target sport.