What's on the shelf at Lake Region Public Library

Celeste Ertelt

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE - The Book Club read will be The Readers of Broken Wheel written by Katarina Bivald. Book discussion will be on September 1 at 5:30 pm at the library community room. Please see library staff for books and details. Also new book displays: Hidden Gems: From the Bottom Shelf, Book Lovers, Celebrating Man’s Best Friend, and New Staff Picks.

Lightning Strike by William Kent Krueger (Adult Fiction). Aurora is a small town nestled in the ancient forest alongside the shores of Minnesota’s Iron Lake. In the summer of 1963, it is the whole world to twelve-year-old Cork O’Connor, its rhythms as familiar as his own heartbeat. But when Cork stumbles upon the body of a man he revered hanging from a tree in an abandoned logging camp, it is the first in a series of events that will cause him to question everything he took for granted about his hometown, his family, and himself.

The Madness of Crowds by Louise Penny (Adult Fiction). The Chief Inspector finds his holiday with his family interrupted by a simple request. He’s asked to provide security for what promises to be a non-event. A visiting Professor of Statistics will be giving a lecture at the nearby university. While he is perplexed as to why the head of homicide for the Sûreté du Québec would be assigned this task. That is until Gamache starts looking into Professor Abigail Robinson and discovers an agenda so repulsive he begs the university to cancel the lecture. They refuse, citing academic freedom, and accuse Gamache of censorship and intellectual cowardice.

The Hellfire Club by Jake Tapper (Adult Fiction). Charlie Marder is an unlikely Congressman. Thrust into office by his family ties after his predecessor died mysteriously, Charlie is struggling to navigate the dangerous waters of 1950s Washington, DC, alongside his young wife Margaret, a zoologist with ambitions of her own. Amid the swirl of glamorous and powerful political leaders and deal makers, a mysterious fatal car accident thrusts Charlie and Margaret into an underworld of backroom deals, secret societies, and a plot that could change the course of history. When Charlie discovers a conspiracy that reaches the highest levels of governance, he has to fight not only for his principles and his newfound political career...but for his life.

Murder at Queen’s Landing by Andrea Penrose (Adult Fiction). The murder of a shipping clerk . . . the strange disappearance of trusted friends . . . rumors of corruption within the powerful East India Company . . . all add up to a dark mystery entangling Lady Charlotte Sloane and the Earl of Wrexford in a dangerous web of secrets and lies that will call into question how much they really know about the people they hold dear—and about each other.

Pre-School Story Time: Suggested ages: 3-5. Younger children are welcomed. Must be accompanied by an adult.

Tuesdays from 11:00 -11:45

Wednesday from 9:30- 10:15

Story time will consist of a variety of songs, finger plays, stories, projects and time to explore. Each week’s activities will vary depending on the theme for the week.

Sept 7/8 Let’s Go Fishing

Sept 14/15 Friends and Families

Sept 21/22 Fall Fun

Sept 28/29 Forest Friends