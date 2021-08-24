North Dakota court welcomes 15 new US citizens

NORTH DAKOTA – In a moment that will increase the population of North Dakota, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and the U.S. District Court District of North Dakota will bring a spotlight of cheer to the state after a year marred with sorrow by welcoming 15 new U.S. citizens.

According the the organizations the ceremony will take place at the RedHawks baseball pre-game ceremony behind home plate.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Alice Senechal will administer the Oath of Allegiance and Fargo Police Department Color Guard will open the ceremony. During the ceremony, Emma Lado, a naturalized citizen, will sing the national anthem, and Chief Judge Pete D. Welte will throw the first pitch.

The citizenship candidates originated from 10 countries: Belize, Cameroon, Congo (Kinshasa), Germany, Guatemala, Liberia, Mexico, Nigeria, Philippines and Rwanda and will live in Bismarck, Fargo, Fordville, Grand Forks, Minot, West Fargo and Williston, according to the court.

USCIS encourages new U.S. citizens to share their naturalization photos on social media using the hashtag #NewUSCitizen.

USCIS naturalized approximately 625,000 people in fiscal year 2020. Many of them applied using USCIS online tools. More than seven million people have applied online for immigration benefits. To file online, individuals must first create a USCIS online account at myaccount.uscis.dhs.gov.