Attorney general petitions federal government to resume quarterly oil and gas leasing

BISMARCK, – Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem has filed a motion asking Judge Daniel Traynor in federal District Court in Bismarck to order the Bureau of Land Management to resume conducting quarterly oil and gas lease sales in North Dakota.

“I have taken this action to protect North Dakota’s economy, the jobs of our hardworking citizens, and North Dakota’s rights to protect and manage our own natural resources,” said Stenehjem.

Earlier this year, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) began unilaterally canceling the quarterly oil and gas lease sales BLM is required by law to conduct. Stenehjem says that the cancellation of the March and June auctions have already cost the State over $80 million in lost revenues, a loss that could grow to billions in the coming months.

“I am asking the Court to order BLM to comply with the law because I cannot stand idly by while our State loses tens of millions in lost revenue that funds our citizens’ schools, social services, parks, and roads,” Stenehjem said.