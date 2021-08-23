Water spill reported in Mountrail County

STANLEY – The North Dakota Oil and Gas Division was notified of a release occurring Thursday, August 19 at the Brown 41-28XH well, about 11 miles south of Stanley, North Dakota.

Whiting Oil and Gas Corporation reported Thursday that 1,400 barrels of produced water were released due to an equipment failure/malfunction. Product was contained on-site. At the time of reporting 1,304 barrels of produced water had been recovered. and cleanup is underway. A state inspector has been to the location and will monitor additional cleanup.

Initial incident reports can be viewed in North Dakota’s Unified Spill Reporting System at spill.nd.gov