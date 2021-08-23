Devils Lake resident celebrates 98 years

Community Shout Out: Wishing lifelong Devils Lake Daily Journal reader a very Happy Birthday!

Devils Lake - Adelene Turkula is two years shy of celebrating a millennium on this earth This go feisty girl recently celebrated her 98th year in Napa, Ca. and even though she was not able to be home for the festive year, she still is a North Dakotan at heart.

Turkula's daughter, Marlene Zuehlsdorff, said, "mom is a life long DL Journal subscriber."

So from all of us at the DLJ, here is wishing you a very Happy Birthday Ms. Turkula! (And many, many more!)