ND’s Autism Task Force to meet Aug. 23 to learn about a program that is increasing access to behavioral health services for youth in underse

LuWanna Lawrence

Devils Lake Daily Journal

BISMARCK, N.D. – The state’s Autism Spectrum Disorder Task Force will meet Monday, Aug. 23, from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Central Time to learn about the North Dakota Pediatric Mental Health Care Access Program and its efforts to increase access to behavioral health services for youth in underserved areas of the state.

The meeting agenda also includes updates on the developmental disabilities and autism spectrum disorder legislative study, workforce efforts, service utilization and expenditures and workgroup reports. Members will review draft changes to the autism voucher administrative code that are open for public comment and waiver survey results.

Other topics will also be discussed. The meeting agenda is available online at www.nd.gov/dhs/info/publicnotice/index.html.

The meeting is open to the public. Interested individuals can attend virtually online through Microsoft Teams or by conference call at 701-328-0950; conference ID 47659076#. Details are in the public meeting notice.

People who need accommodations to participate should contact Stacey Koehly prior to the meeting at 701-328-4807, toll-free 800-755-2719, 711 (TTY) or skoehly@nd.gov.

The legislature created the task force in 2009; members are appointed by the governor. The task force is responsible for reviewing early intervention and family support services that enable individuals with ASD to live at home or in community settings, and programs helping individuals with ASD to transition from school-based settings to adult services, and workforce development programs. In addition, the task force monitors the provision of services, and reviews, amends and updates the state plan to better meet the needs of individuals with ASD.

The department provides information about its ASD services online at www.nd.gov/dhs/autism/index.html. Task force information is online at www.nd.gov/dhs/autism/taskforce.html.