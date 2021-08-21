New online local foods map launched

Michelle Mielke

Devils Lake Daily Journal

BISMARCK– Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring announced the launch of a new online local foods map with a user-friendly search tool designed to help consumers find a specific North Dakota business, farmers market or product.

“The new map catalogs the state’s local producers, the type of food they sell and where the consumer can buy it,” Goehring said. “The map is a great tool to connect with and support local growers and producers.”

The map also shows on-farm sales, roadside stands, CSAs, retail food businesses, u-picks, wholesale options, online ordering opportunities and more.

Goehring encouraged all local food producers to create a profile. The map will allow producers to maintain their own profile, with the information displayed on the map. Consumers may search by product, location or name and have the ability to message the producer or find them where they sell products.

Questions about the map should be directed to Local Foods Marketing Specialist Kristine Kostuck at 701-328-2659 or krkostuck@nd.gov.

The local foods map is available at https://ole.ndda.nd.gov/localfoods. Producers interested in creating a profile can visit the link to sign up with their North Dakota Login. Those without a login may find instructions at https://www.nd.gov/ndda/NDLFMAP to create one.