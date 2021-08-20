Walsh, Foster County teams win 4-H land judging contests

Ellen Crawford

Devils Lake Daily Journal

NORTH DAKOTA - The Walsh County 4-H land judging team placed first in the senior division of the recent state 4-H land judging contest near Inskter, N.D.

Team members are Marit Ellingson of Dahlen, Andrew Myrdal of Edinburg, Connor Hodek of Fordville and Owen Zikmund of Pisek. The team is coached by Brad Brummond. Ellingson was high individual in the contest and received the Head of the Herd Award.

Second place in the senior division was the team from Foster County. Team members are Molly Hansen, London Davis and Brekka Kus of Carrington and Hayden House of Grace City. The team is coached by Missy Hansen and Joel Lemer.

The Stark-Billings County team of Quin Polensky of South Heart, Wyatt Kessel of Belfield and Leah Nauman of Dickinson placed third in the senior division. The team is coached by Kurt Froelich.

The Foster County team of Kelsey Johnson of Kensal, Cyrena Kuss of Woodworth, Cally Hansen and Abigail Lee of Carrington, placed first in the junior division of the state 4-H land judging contest. The team is coached by Missy Hansen and Joel Lemer. Johnson received the Head of the Herd Award in the junior division.

The Walsh County team of Natalie Bina and Ruger Jasmer of Park River and Ingrid Myrdal and Hannah Myrdal of Edinberg placed second in the junior division. The team is coached by Brad Brummond.

Stark-Billings County placed third with team members Hadley Talkington and Rawley Kessel of Belfield and Garett Bargmann of Dickinson. The team is coached by Kurt Froelich.

The land judging contest consists of four sites. Each site includes a pit for the contestants to examine the soil profile and characteristics. Information on the soil depth history, present crop use, cropping plan and fertility levels is provided. Participants use this information to estimate slope and potential erosion factors to determine land class and recommendations for management of the soil.

Personnel in North Dakota State University Extension’s Grand Forks County office and Grand Forks County 4-H leaders hosted the contest on the Forest River Colony farm. Dave Franzen, NDSU Extension soil specialist based in Fargo, and Chris Augustin, director of NDSU’s Dickinson Research Extension Center, officiated the contest.

Lunch for participants was sponsored by Ag Country Farm Services of Grand Forks, Mandan and Minot. The 4-H contest is sponsored by the North Dakota 4-H Foundation with support of North Dakota Soil Conservation Districts and is held in conjunction with North Dakota FFA.