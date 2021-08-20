SBARE seeks input

Greg Lardy

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

The North Dakota State Board of Agricultural Research and Education (SBARE) is seeking public input on needs in the state.

SBARE provides the state Legislature and governor with recommendations on how the North Dakota Agricultural Experiment Station and North Dakota State University Extension can address critical state needs and ensure that the state’s investments on behalf of North Dakota citizens will yield great long-term dividends.

The input will help shape SBARE’s recommendations for the 2023 legislative session.

“You have a vital stake in North Dakota’s future and are invited to join us by providing your thoughts on critical needs and concepts for solutions,” says Mark Birdsall, SBARE chair. “Specifically, we ask you to provide your input in a format that works best for you.”

SBARE is holding two input sessions:

2-3 - NDSU Harry D. McGovern Alumni Center, 1241 N. University Drive, Fargo

7 - Dickinson Research Extension Center, 1041 State Ave., Dickinson, N.D.

To set up a time to present 10 to 15 minutes of testimony at an input session, contact Melissa Schwengler at 701-231-7656 or melissa.schwengler@ndsu.edu to reserve a time slot.

Other options are:

Provide written testimony - Send a letter to SBARE, NDSU Dept. 7520, PO Box 6050, Fargo, ND 58108-6050

Provide testimony by email - Send an email message to sbare@ndsu.edu

Provide an online submission - Submit testimony online at ndsu.edu/vpag/sbare/stakeholder_input_request

In your remarks, describe your agricultural research and/or Extension needs and potential solutions.