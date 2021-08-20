Local gas prices shot up ten cents in the past week

Devils Lake Daily Journal

NORTH DAKOTA - North Dakota gas prices have risen 10 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.17/g today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 493 stations in North Dakota. Gas prices in North Dakota are 7.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.10/g higher than a year ago.

In Devils Lake, prices soared from 3.04/g to 3.14/g as price of gas continues to surge.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in North Dakota is priced at $2.89/g today while the most expensive is $3.49/g, a difference of 60.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $2.89/g while the highest is $3.49/g, a difference of 60.0 cents per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.17/g today. The national average is unchanged from a month ago and stands $1.01/g higher than a year ago.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Sioux Falls- $2.97/g, unchanged from last week's $2.97/g.

Fargo- $2.98/g, unchanged from last week's $2.98/g.

South Dakota- $3.22/g, up 3.6 cents per gallon from last week's $3.19/g.

"As the number of Covid cases continues to surge globally, oil prices continue to be under pressure due to some countries instituting travel and movement limitations. This limits oil demand, which has led to the increase in gas prices slowing, and many states seeing slight drops compared to prices a week ago," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "In addition, the tropics are heating up, which could be a source of upward pressure on gas prices should we see a major hurricane target the Gulf Coast. However, without such a storm, gas prices may see some stability over the coming week or two, before slowly decreasing as the summer driving season wraps up."

Historical gasoline prices in North Dakota and the national average going back ten years:

August 20, 2020: $2.07/g (U.S. Average: $2.16/g)

August 20, 2019: $2.60/g (U.S. Average: $2.62/g)

August 20, 2018: $2.84/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)

August 20, 2017: $2.32/g (U.S. Average: $2.34/g)

August 20, 2016: $2.17/g (U.S. Average: $2.13/g)

August 20, 2015: $2.67/g (U.S. Average: $2.68/g)

August 20, 2014: $3.43/g (U.S. Average: $3.46/g)

August 20, 2013: $3.58/g (U.S. Average: $3.53/g)

August 20, 2012: $3.77/g (U.S. Average: $3.71/g)

August 20, 2011: $3.71/g (U.S. Average: $3.58/g)