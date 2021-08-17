USDE approves North Dakota’s plan for use of American Rescue Plan Funds to support schools

Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE - U.S. Department of Education has given the approval of North Dakota’s American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ARP ESSER) plan to use funds to aid in supporting the schools.

North Dakota’s plan details how the state is using and plans to use ARP ESSER funds to safely reopen and sustain the safe operation of schools and equitably expand opportunity for students who need it most, particularly those most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As schools and states gear up for the return to school, the Department released the Return To School Roadmap, which provides key resources and supports for students, parents, educators, and school communities to build excitement around returning to classrooms this school year and outlines how federal funding can support the safe and sustained return to in-person learning. ARP funds can be used to support the roadmap’s efforts.

Earlier this year, the Department distributed two thirds of the ARP ESSER funds, totaling $81 billion, to 50 states and the District of Columbia. The remaining third of the funding to states will be made available once state plans are approved. North Dakota is receiving $305 million total in ARP ESSER funds, and today’s approval of their plan will result in the release of the final $101 million. Additionally, the Department approved plans for Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, New Jersey, and South Carolina. Today’s approvals mean a total of 28 ARP ESSER state plans have been approved since June. The Department has approved plans supporting more than 50 percent of students nationwide.

“I am excited to announce approval of North Dakota’s plan,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “It is heartening to see, reflected in these state plans, the ways in which states are thinking deeply about how to use American Rescue Plan funds to continue to provide critical support to schools and communities, particularly as we move into the summer and look ahead to the upcoming academic year. The approval of these plans enables states to receive vital, additional American Rescue Plan funds to quickly and safely reopen schools for full-time, in-person learning; meet students’ academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs; and address disparities in access to educational opportunity that were exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. The state plans that have been submitted to the Department lay the groundwork for the ways in which an unprecedented infusion of federal resources will be used to address the urgent needs of America’s children and build back better.”

“As educators, we have worked to help our students continue learning through the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Kirsten Baesler, the North Dakota superintendent of public instruction. “Our proposals for using education relief funds were drafted with that principle at the top of our minds. Our North Dakota students must have opportunities to continue learning, and the students and their families who want extra supports must have them available, such as tutoring, summer school, and after-school programs. I am pleased that the U.S. Department of Education has recognized our work. Its approval of our ARP ESSER plan shows the Department agrees with our direction and priorities.”

The ARP ESSER state plans approved by the Department today, including North Dakota, show how states are using federal pandemic resources to support safe in-person instruction and meet the social, emotional, mental health, and academic needs of students—with a focus on the students most impacted by the pandemic. For example:

Safely Reopening Schools and Sustaining Safe Operations: The North Dakota Department of Public Instruction (NDDPI) worked together with North Dakota Department of Health (NDDOH), the North Dakota United Teachers’ Union, and school districts to communicate with educators about available vaccination options. A COVID Vaccine Locator was developed by the NDDOH to assist individuals in identifying vaccine availability near them. A vaccine video resource library was also developed and included resources and videos on a variety of topics that included COVID-19 updates and information.

Investing in Early Learning: NDDPI is partnering with North Dakota Department of Human Services to use $7 million of ARP ESSER funds to offer high-quality, well-resourced classrooms for 4-year-olds through grants of $120,000 available to public, private, and religious organizations.

Addressing the Academic Impact of Lost Instructional Time: NDDPI will implement several evidenced-based interventions, such as summer school, Comprehensive Literacy State Development grants, development of priority standards, and the Innovation Zone Project, which addresses unfinished learning by blending adaptive digital and online curriculums with traditional classroom instruction. Evidence-based interventions also will include several reading and early learning programs, and Exact Path, an online tool that combines adaptive diagnostics with individualized instruction and learning paths for K-12 students.

A total of 46 states, and the District of Columbia, have submitted their ARP ESSER state plans to the Department. The Department is reviewing the plans expeditiously and is in contact with states to ensure their plans meet all necessary requirements in order to access the remaining funds, as outlined in the ARP. The Department is also in contact with states that have not yet submitted plans, the vast majority of which are due to state board of education or legislative review requirements.

The distribution of ARP ESSER funds is part of the Department’s broader effort to support students and districts as they work to reengage students impacted by the pandemic, address inequities exacerbated by COVID-19, and build our education system back better than before. In addition to providing $130 billion for K-12 education in the American Rescue Plan to support the safe reopening of K-12 schools and meet the needs of all students, the Biden-Harris Administration also has:

Released three volumes of the COVID-19 Handbook.

Held a National Safe School Reopening Summit.

Prioritized the vaccination of educators, school staff and child care workers. As of the end of May an estimated 84% of teachers and school staff were fully vaccinated.

Provided $10 billion in funding for COVID-19 testing for PreK-12 educators, staff, and students.

Launched a series of Equity Summits focused on addressing inequities that existed before, but were made worse by the pandemic.

Released a report on the disparate impacts of COVID-19 on underserved communities.

Developed a Safer Schools and Campuses Best Practices Clearinghouse elevating hundreds of best practices to support schools’ efforts to reopen safely and address the impacts of COVID-19 on students, educators, and communities.

In addition to the actions the Biden Administration has taken to reopen schools, the President has proposed critical investments through his Build Back Better agenda that will enable schools to rebuild stronger than they were before the pandemic, such as investing billions to build a diverse educator workforce, expand access to pre-K to all families, and invest in school infrastructure, among other provisions.