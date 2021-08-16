What's on the shelf at Lake Region Library

Celeste Ertelt

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE - The Book Club read will be The Readers of Broken Wheel written by Katarina Bivald. Book discussion will be on September 1 at 5:30 pm at the library community room. Please see library staff for books and details. Also new book displays: Hidden Gems: From the Bottom Shelf, Book Lovers, Celebrating Man’s Best Friend, and New Staff Picks.

Another Kind of Eden by James Lee Burke (Adult Fiction). Jumping off the train in Denver, Aaron finds work on a farm and meets Joanne McDuffy, an articulate and fierce college student and gifted painter. Their soul connection is immediate, but their romance is complicated by Joanne’s involvement with a shady professor who is mixed up with a drug-addled cult. When a sinister businessman and his son who wield their influence through vicious cruelty set their sights on Aaron, drawing him into an investigation of grotesque murders, it is clear that this idyllic landscape harbors tremendous power and evil.

Viral by Robin Cook. (Adult Fiction). Brian Murphy and his family are enjoying a relaxing summer excursion in Cape Cod when his wife, Emma, comes down with mild flu-like symptoms. But their leisurely return home to New York City quickly turns into a race to the ER as she begins seizing and falls into a coma. At the hospital, she is diagnosed with Eastern Equine Encephalitis, a rare and highly lethal mosquito-borne viral disease caught during one of their evening cookouts. Worse still, Brian and Emma's young daughter exhibits alarming signs of the same illness.

Night Music by Jojo Moyes (Adult Fiction). The Spanish House is known to locals as an architectural folly, and it is now nearly derelict to boot. When its reclusive owner dies intestate the Spanish House is left to his city-dwelling niece. For the recently-widowed Isabel, the house is a potential lifeline. For her neighbor Matt McCarthy, the house is revenge.

Noise by James Patterson (Adult Fiction). In the shadow of Mount Hood, sixteen-year-old Tennant is checking rabbit traps with her eight-year-old sister Sophie when the girls are suddenly overcome by a strange vibration rising out of the forest, building in intensity until it sounds like a deafening crescendo of screams. From out of nowhere, their father sweeps them up and drops them through a trapdoor into a storm cellar. But the sound only gets worse. Bloodless by Douglas Preston & Lincoln Child (Adult Fiction). On the evening of November 24, 1971, D. B. Cooper hijacked Flight 305 Portland to Seattle with a fake bomb, collected a ransom of $200,000, and then parachuted from the rear of the plane, disappearing into the night and into history. Fifty years later, Agent Pendergast takes on a bizarre and gruesome case: in the ghost-haunted city of Savannah, Georgia, bodies are found with no blood left in their veins sowing panic and reviving whispered tales of the infamous Savannah Vampire.

Stop by the library and check out our displays. Check out our website: devilslakendlibrary.com

PreSchool Story Time: 10: 00-10:45

Suggested ages: 3-5 Younger children are welcome are welcomed. Must be accompanied by an adult. Tuesdays from 11:00 -11:45

Wednesday from 9:30- 10:15

Story time will consist of a variety of songs, finger plays, stories, projects and time to explore. Each week’s activities will vary depending on the theme for the week.

Sept 7/8 Let’s Go Fishing

Sept 14/15 Friends and Families

Sept 21/22 Fall Fun

Sept 28/29 Forest Friends

Movies @ the Library

Thurs, Aug 19 The Croods-A New Age 1:00-2:35