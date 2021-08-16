North Dakota receives $8.7 Million to strengthen rural broadband and Native American tourism

NORTH DAKOTA – U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Office of Rural Development has awarded the following funds totaling $8,758,523 in North Dakota:

$3,944,111 grant to Polar Communications to install a fiber-to-the-premises network in rural North Dakota.

$2,380,882 loan and a $2,380,882 grant to the Halstad Telephone Company to deploy a fiber-to-the-premises network in rural North Dakota.

$52,648 grant to Strengthen ND to help grow Native American businesses involved in providing tourism and travel related products and services.