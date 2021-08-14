Community Shoutout: Preserving history
K. William Boyer
Devils Lake Journal
DECILS LAKE - Jack Volk representing the American Legion Tim Running Post 24 donated 1172.79 to be used for buying mannequins to display Military Uniforms from
WWI and WWII.
Pictured from top to bottom are LRHC's board members and
director. Lucas Wakefield, Greg Volk, Kade Sveen, Steve "Zippy" Dahl, Paula
Vistad, Ashley Drury, Samantha Richards, Dave Oehlke, Deb Schlenker and Lisa
Crosby. Not pictured- Bryce Crosby and Gavin Brown.