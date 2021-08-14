Community Shoutout: Preserving history

DECILS LAKE - Jack Volk representing the American Legion Tim Running Post 24 donated 1172.79 to be used for buying mannequins to display Military Uniforms from

WWI and WWII.

Pictured from top to bottom are LRHC's board members and

director. Lucas Wakefield, Greg Volk, Kade Sveen, Steve "Zippy" Dahl, Paula

Vistad, Ashley Drury, Samantha Richards, Dave Oehlke, Deb Schlenker and Lisa

Crosby. Not pictured- Bryce Crosby and Gavin Brown.