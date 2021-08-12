Goehring announces APUC awards funding

Michelle Mielke

Devils Lake Daily Journal

BISMARCK – Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring has announced North Dakota Agricultural Products Utilization Commission (APUC) awards for eight projects. The awards totaling $481,683.25 were approved at the APUC quarterly meeting July 28-29 in Medora.

APUC is a program of the North Dakota Department of Agriculture that administers grant programs for research and development of new and expanded uses for North Dakota agricultural products. The grants can be used for basic and applied research, marketing and utilization, farm diversification, nature-based agritourism, prototype and technology and technical assistance.

The following received approval:

Enger Grain & Livestock was awarded $23,361 to construct a new state-of-the-art finishing facility. Contact Delray Enger at 701-320-0760.

Black Leg Ranch Meats was awarded $20,000 to help establish branding for the company. Contact Jayce Doan at 701-220-8443.

Glimpse of the Prairie was awarded $90,000 to build a commercial kitchen and event space. Contact Kara Winkler at 701-333-8932.

Scranton Equity Exchange was awarded $52,500 to evaluate the feasibility of a mechanical oilseed crushing facility near Scranton, ND. Contact Josh Weakly at 701-275-8117.

Genesis Seed Solutions was awarded $79,577.25 to get certified in order to expand their sales market access into food grade processing facilities. Contact Harry Kassian Jr. at 701-453-3687.

Key-Lix LLC was awarded $88,625 to expand its livestock supplement manufacturing operation with a facility in Dickinson. Contact Jed Archibald at 435-563-6215.

The NDSU Dept. of Microbiological Sciences was awarded $47,620 to test novel food antimicrobials on tomatoes. Contact Birgit Pruess at 701-231-7848.

Red River BioRefinery LLC was awarded $80,000 to conduct a wheat biorefining feasibility study. Contact Keshav Rajpal at 608-334-7240.

APUC will hold its next grant application hearing on Nov. 17-18, 2021, in Fargo. Applications for the Nov. meeting must be received by Oct. 1, 2021. Prototype and technical assistance applications must be received by Dec. 1 for the Feb. 16-17, 2022, meeting.