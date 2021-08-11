Virtual Adoption Information Meeting held Sept. 1

Devils Lake Daily Journal

FARGO – The Village Family Service Center is offering a Virtual Adoption Information Meeting for North Dakota residents. This no-cost information session will start at 6 pm Wednesday, Sept. 1.

Participants can only attend this meeting virtually.

Discussions will cover types of adoption opportunities, children available for adoption, timeframes, and fees. Time will be set aside for a question-and-answer session. This info session will be held via Zoom.

For more information, contact Kim Wood at (701) 551-2507 or email her at kwood@thevillagefamily.org to receive the meeting link. Event info can also be found at TheVillageFamily.org/adoption-info-meeting. The Village provides adoption and pregnancy options counseling services across the state of North Dakota. For more information, visit www.TheVillageFamily.org.