Public input sought through ‘North Dakota Addressing Addiction’ survey

Mike Kennedy

Devils Lake Daily Journal

BISMARCK – Gov. Doug Burgum and First Lady Kathryn Burgum are inviting the public to share their thoughts on the current state of addiction and recovery by participating in the “North Dakota Addressing Addiction” survey.

Developed in partnership between the State of North Dakota and a nationally recognized nonprofit, the Addiction Policy Forum, this survey will be used to gain a greater understanding of the attitudes and knowledge the citizens of North Dakota have related to addiction. Results from the survey may also help communities identify where addiction literacy and targeted interventions may be needed.

“As we strive to find solutions to the addiction crisis, we want to hear directly from the citizens of North Dakota, because data-driven decisions make for better policies and programs,” Gov. Burgum said.

The online survey will take participants approximately 10 minutes to complete. All responses will be kept confidential, no identifying information will be collected, and participants may stop taking the survey at any time.

“Addiction continues to devastate families, businesses and communities across our state,” First Lady Burgum said. “The short time you spend sharing your thoughts on this survey can help support healthy and safe communities throughout North Dakota.”

The “North Dakota Addressing Addiction” survey will be open until Tuesday, Aug. 31. People interested in participating can click here to complete the online survey.

To take this survey, enter go to: https://addictionpolicyforum.iad1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_6m0BfdzSkroXXwi