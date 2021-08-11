Explore North Dakota’s Hi-Line Highway

Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE - Get a sense of traveling through space and time on the Hi-Line Highway Tour across northern North Dakota. Step back in history at historic forts and explore the future of space exploration from Grand Forks to Williston.

Highway 2

Day 1 | Grand Forks

Start with a cup of joe at Urban Stampede then tour the Center for Aerospace Sciences at the University of North Dakota. Grab an iconic “Grinder” sandwich at the Red Pepper then explore the Riverwalk Centre, home to downtown farmers markets and community events. Make sure to stop by Widman’s Candy for the “Chippers” the original chocolate covered potato chip and top off the evening at Rhombus Guys which offers signature pizzas and a roof-top deck.

Day 2 | Devils Lake

Start your day with a sweet treat and a coffee at Devils Lake Doughnuts. Engage in history at Fort Totten State Historic Site, before walking the trails of the bison and elk at White Horse Hill National Game Preserve. As the afternoon warms up, cool off at Grahams Island State Park’s swimming beach. Make your way to Woodland Resort where you can “hook” your own meal or dine at Proz Lakeside then relax with a lakeside lodging experience.

Day 3 | Devils Lake + Rugby + Minot

Eat up at Old Main Street Café before you begin your journey to the Geographic Center of North America in Rugby. Snap a photo at the monument then browse the collection of history at Prairie Village Museum. Continue on to experience the magic of Minot. Get a taste of the area’s history at Dakota Territory Air Museum and then dine at the Starving Rooster where they provide great food with a story rich in Minot’s farming roots.

Day 4 | Minot + Burlington + New Town

Wake up with a stop at With Room Coffee. Spend the morning among the animals of Roosevelt Park Zoo or explore the history and culture of the Scandinavian Heritage Park. As you drive through Burlington, do a wine tasting at Pointe of View Winery. Take a slight detour to New Town to tour the new MHA Nation Interpretive Center showcasing the culture and history of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara tribes. While there, grab a beverage at Mirishibisha Coffee Shop and enjoy it on the expansive deck overlooking the scenery of Lake Sakakawea. Then visit the Earth Lodge Village for a look into the lives of early Mandan Hidatsa and Arikara people. End the day with a splash at 4 Bears Water Park or catch the live entertainment at 4 Bears Casino and Lodge.

Day 5 | New Town + Williston

Try JC Java’s world-famous “Undertow” drink before heading to Williston. With less than five miles between them, history buffs will enjoy the close proximity of the Fort Union Trading Post, Missouri-Yellowstone Confluence Interpretive Center and Fort Buford. Take a self-guided tour, walk the trails and imagine yourself back in the late 1800s. Try out the Painted Woods Shooting Range before wrapping up your trip with a meal at Hula Fire Grill.