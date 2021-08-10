What's on the shelf at Lake Region Public Library

Celeste Ertelt

Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE - The Book Club read will be The Reader’s of Broken Wheel written by Katarina Bivald. Book discussion will be on September 1 at 5:30 pm at the library community room. Please see library staff for books and details. Also new book displays: Hidden Gems: From the Bottom Shelf, Book Lovers, Celebrating Man’s Best Friend, and New Staff Picks.

Vortex by Catherine Coulter (Adult Fiction). Seven years ago, Mia Briscoe was at a college frat rave with her best friend, Serena, when a fire broke out. Everyone was accounted for except Serena, who was never seen nor heard from again. Now an investigative journalist covering the political scene in New York City, Mia discovers old photos taken the night of Serena’s disappearance and begins to uncover a sinister string of events going all the way back to that disastrous party. Working with Sherlock, the secrets begin to unravel. But some very powerful and very dangerous people will do anything to keep them from learning the truth.

Cul-de-sac by Joy Fielding. (Adult Fiction). Someone on this quiet, unassuming cul-de-sac will be shot dead in the middle of a sultry July night. Will it be Maggie, the perfectionist wife, or Craig, the husband who can’t quite live up to her expectations? They’ve packed up their two children and fled their life in California, hoping for a fresh start in Florida, only to find the demons of the past hovering on their doorstep. Maybe it will be Nick, a highly respected oncologist, or his wife, Dani, a successful dentist, both with well-kept secrets of their own.

Home before Dark by Riley Sager (Adult Fiction). Twenty-five years ago, she and her parents, Ewan and Jess, moved into Baneberry Hall, a rambling Victorian estate in the Vermont woods. They spent three weeks there before fleeing in the dead of night, an ordeal Ewan later recounted in a nonfiction book called House of Horrors. His tale of ghostly happenings and encounters with malevolent spirits became a worldwide phenomenon. Today, Maggie is a restorer of old homes and too young to remember any of the events mentioned in her father’s book. But she also doesn’t believe a word of it. Ghosts, after all, don’t exist. When Maggie inherits Baneberry Hall after her father’s death, she returns to renovate the place to prepare it for sale.

Fighting Words by Kimberly Brubaker Bradley (Juvenile Fiction). Ten-year-old Della has always had her older sister, Suki: When their mom went to prison, Della had Suki. When their mom's boyfriend took them in, Della had Suki. When that same boyfriend did something so awful they had to run fast, Della had Suki. Suki is Della's own wolf -- her protector. But who has been protecting Suki? Della might get told off for swearing at school, but she has always known how to keep quiet where it counts. Then Suki tries to kill herself, and Della's world turns so far upside down. Maybe she's been quiet about the wrong things. Maybe it's time to be loud.

In the Shadows of the Fallen Towers by Don Brown (Teen Graphic Novel). The consequences of the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center in New York City, both political and personal, were vast, and continue to reverberate today. Don Brown brings his journalistic eye and attention to moving individual stories to help teens contextualize what they already know about the day, as well as broaden their understanding of the chain of events that occurred in the attack’s wake. Profound, troubling, and deeply moving, In the Shadow of the Fallen Towers bears witness to our history—and the ways it shapes our future.

Stop by the library and check out our displays. Check out our website: devilslakendlibrary.com

PreSchool Story time:

Wednesday August 11 Bugs, Bugs, Bugs

Movies @ the Library

Thursday Aug 12 Raya 1:00-2:45

Thurs, Aug 19 The Croods-A New Age 1:00-2:35

Free Pop-up COVID Vaccination Clinic will be held every Tuesday in August from 2-4 pm at the Public Library. Vaccinations provided by Lake Region District Health Unit.

Library Board meeting September 14 at 10:30 a.m. via Zoom and in person at the Library Community Room.