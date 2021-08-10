Oil Spill Reported in McKenzie County

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Oil and Gas Division was notified of an oil spill occurring Sunday, August 8, at the Gunslinger Federal 1-12-1H well, about 13 miles northwest of Keene, North Dakota. Slawson Exploration Company, Inc. reported that 260 barrels of crude oil and 390 barrels of produced water were released due to an equipment failure/malfunction. The product was contained on-site and cleanup is underway.

A state inspector has been to the location and will monitor any additional cleanup required.