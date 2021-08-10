BCBSND Caring Foundation offers scholarship opportunities

Devils Lake Daily Journal

Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota announces health care focused scholarship opportunities through its Caring Foundation

DEVILS LAKE – Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota (BCBSND) is pleased to announce a new scholarship opportunity that is available through its Caring Foundation. Applications are now open for students to apply for one of 26 BCBSND Caring Foundation Health Profession Scholarships, as well as one Health Leaders Scholarship.

The Health Profession Scholarship program is now entering its fourth year of investing in tomorrow’s health professionals. The goal of this program is to help address and strengthen the health care workforce shortage and provide financial assistance to these aspiring students.

In addition, BCBSND Caring Foundation is offering a Health Leaders Scholarship. The purpose of this scholarship is to identify, cultivate and advance the next generation of health care leaders in North Dakota. Applicants will develop an innovative and impactful project in the area of health care that incorporates a leadership development plan designed to support a successful project outcome, as well as academic and personal growth. The scholarship winner will receive a total of $5,000 to offset their school tuition costs.

Applications are open and will be accepted through Oct. 1, 2021. For more information or to find the application, go to https://www.bcbsnd.com/caring-foundation/impact-areas/health-scholarships.