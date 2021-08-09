Golfing “FORE” cancer patients raised $18,000

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

JAMESTOWN — Challenging doesn’t even begin to describe the last year or so – especially for individuals battling cancer at Jamestown Regional Medical Center.

That is why the support for Golf “FORE” Good and the JRMC Cancer Center meant so much.

More than 100 golfers and volunteers raised $18,570 for cancer care in this region, said JRMC Foundation Director Lisa Jackson. The funds support this community on their cancer care journey. They also eliminate travel. Since the cancer center opened in 2019, it’s saved more than 500,000 miles for individuals from 35 communities.

“Despite the challenges of this year, never once did we close or quit caring for the region,” Jackson said. “The support from these golfers and our sponsors protected JRMC’s financial health while we cared for the community’s physical health.”

The JRMC Cancer Center opened in June 2019, in partnership with Sanford Health. The center offers chemotherapy and other infusions in its six sun-lit and spacious infusion bays. The space also includes exam rooms, a consultation area and space for nurses and staff. The community raised $1.7 million of the $1.9 million needed to build the space.

Thundering Saints of Valley City and the JRMC Orthopedics & Sports Medicine team served as the title sponsors for the event.

Rocky Gabel, Valley City, created the Thundering Saints motorcycle group in memory of his late wife, Debbie. Debbie died of ovarian cancer in 2009. She was 52.

“I want people to have care, close to home. I’m not sure people know -- all of the charitable gaming from Thundering Saints in Valley City is given to organizations that help those battling cancer. I’m just so happy I can help,” Gabel.