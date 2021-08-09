Community Shout Out: Devils Lake native receives honor from South Carolina newspaper

DEVILS LAKE - Devils Lake native Tracie Elman Ohonme, a Devils Lake High graduate of 1990, recently received one of the highest honors from the South Carolina Mecklenburg Times when she was named one of the "50 Most Influential Women of 2021" by the paper.

The state paper's general manager, Andrea Mounts said, "You were nominated by your peers and selected as an honoree for your leadership in the Charlotte community."

Please join Devils Lake Journal in congratulating this Ramsey County native!