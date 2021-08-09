Carrington Row Crop Tour

Greg Endres

Devils Lake Daily Journal

CARRRINGTON - Farmers, crop advisers and agricultural industry representatives will have an opportunity to view field research trials and receive production recommendations on corn, soybeans and dry edible beans during a row crop tour on Wednesday, Aug. 25, at North Dakota State University’s Carrington Research Extension Center (CREC).

This field tour follows an NDSU Extension virtual crop and soil meeting broadcast from the Carrington center starting at 9:30 a.m.

“We are encouraging everyone to participate in the full day’s agenda,” says Greg Endres, NDSU Extension cropping systems specialist at the center.

Registration for the row crop tour begins at 12:30 p.m., with a sponsored meal served at 12:45. The program begins at 1:30 and includes these topics:

Using web-based mapping to enhance management of crop fields

Crop cultivar selection using the new NDSU website

Dry bean variety performance

Research update on cover crops for soybeans and dry beans, with emphasis on winter rye

Impact of row spacing and seeding rate, and fungicide application timing on white mold (sclerotinia) management in dry beans

Corn starter and foliar fertilizer research update

Speakers include CREC research agronomist Mike Ostlie, dry bean breeder Juan Osorno, soils research specialist Szilvia Yuja, plant pathologist Michael Wunsch, and NDSU Extension specialists Endres and Dave Kramar.

Continuing education credits in crop, pest and soil management will be available for certified crop advisers participating in the event.