News Brief: UND awarded Talent Search Program Grant

NORTH DAKOTA – U.S. Department of Education has awarded a grant totaling $538,664 to the University of North Dakota.

The funding has been awarded under the Talent Search program, which aims to increase the number of youth from disadvantaged backgrounds who complete high school and enroll in and complete their postsecondary education. UND will use the funds to provide educational services for low-income and first-generation populations in remote areas of North Dakota and Northwest Minnesota, including Native American reservations and other rural communities.