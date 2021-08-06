John Paczkowski to serve as Interim State Engineer

Jessie Wald

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

BISMARCK, N.D. – Andrea Travnicek, Ph.D., Director of the Department of Water Resources, today announced that John Paczkowski will serve as the Interim State Engineer for the Department of Water Resources until the position is filled. Governor Burgum appointed Paczkowski as Interim State Engineer for the State Water Commission in April 2020.

Paczkowski is a long-standing employee with the agency and has served the state since 1991 in various facets including, Assistant State Engineer, Director of the Regulatory Division, and Project Manager for the Appropriation Division. He has a wealth of experience in both water management and water development efforts throughout North Dakota.

The Department of Water Resources (DWR), formerly the State Water Commission, was recently renamed as a result of the successful passage of House Bill 1353 during the 2021 legislative session. The DWR is responsible for several functions and responsibilities, including allocation of the state’s waters, dam safety, sovereign land management, drainage permitting, and water project funding and development. The mission of the Department of Water Resources is to improve the quality of life and strengthen the economy of North Dakota by managing the water resources of the state for the benefit of its citizens.

“Throughout his career, John has been involved in a broad spectrum of water-related regulatory and development issues. His comprehensive understanding and guidance regarding the important management of the state’s water resources has been a tremendous asset to the state, and its citizens,” said DWR Director Andrea Travnicek. “I am honored to work with John and the entire Department of Water Resources team.”