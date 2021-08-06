Farm Credit Services Awards Leeds rural Fire Department $10,000

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

LEEDS - Farm Credit Services of North Dakota is proud to announce that it has awarded the Leeds Rural Fire Department $10,000 as a recipient of the Pat-NOW Community Fund (PNCF). The grant funds will go towards expansion of their current fire station.

Representatives from the Leeds Rural Fire Department are pleased to accept the check and utilize the grant funds towards this much-needed expansion.

“Farm Credit Services of ND is proud to provide Pat-NOW Community grant funds to the Leeds Rural Fire Department to expand their current station as their service area has also expanded,” says Amber Feickert, Rugby Branch Manager with Farm Credit Services of North Dakota. The Leeds Fire Department provides essential emergency services in the Leeds and surrounding communities in Benson County (along with some portions of Towner, Pierce and Ramsey Counties), and Farm Credit Services believes it’s important to give back to the community. The expansion will include updates such as a new area solely for maintenance, cleaning and training which will accommodate more people on squad calls and general upkeep of the facility. “We are proud to be able to help them with their facility expansion project,” Feickert adds.

Farm Credit Services of North Dakota established the Pat-NOW Community Fund to assist in the implementation and development of projects and programs in local communities and rural areas in western North Dakota.

The Pat-NOW Community Fund is currently accepting applications for future funding requests. Interested parties can apply at www.farmcreditnd.com.