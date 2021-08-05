Urquhart joins SBARE

Greg Lardy

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE - Mark Urquhart of Jamestown has joined the North Dakota State Board of Agricultural Research and Education (SBARE).

He replaces Brian Leier of Linton, who served two terms on SBARE.

Also, Sarah Lovas, Hillsboro, has been appointed to serve a second term on SBARE.

SBARE works with the North Dakota Agricultural Experiment Station and North Dakota State University Extension to identify needs, establish funding priorities and set policies.

Urquhart’s four-year term began July 1. He represents NDSU Extension’s Multicounty Program Units 7 and 8, which consist of a 10-county area in south-central North Dakota.

Urquhart has been involved in agriculture his entire life, with exposure to many different sectors, including livestock, small grains and row crops. He is knowledgeable about North Dakota agriculture and understands the issues and challenges facing producers. He also has been actively involved with the Jamestown community, the Jamestown Airport Authority Board and the Northern Plains Potato Growers Association.

Lovas’ second term began July 1. She is a North Dakota Ag Coalition representative on SBARE.

Lovas has been involved in North Dakota agriculture in one facet or another her entire life. She farms with her husband and father-in-law, and they raise corn, soybeans, wheat and barley. She also has an agronomy consulting business.

She was involved in 4-H as a youth and young adult. She also has been involved in a number of organizations, including the North Dakota Certified Crop Adviser Board, North Dakota Crop Consultant Association, Traill County Farm Bureau Board, North Dakota Farm Bureau Promotion and Education Committee and Traill County Economic Development, and is a Traill County Soil Conservation District supervisor.

The board also has two continuing members: Sen. Jerry Klein, Fessenden, and Rep. Tracy Boe, Mylo.