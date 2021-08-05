Lucas "nightmare" Roden wins another Golden Hammer

Heather MacDonald

Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE - In the HomeTrack Rules Purestocks Heat 1 winner was Jason Halvorsen. Heat 2 winner went to Steven Richards. Tony Bundy managed to finally pull off a win in the Feature. Getting a much deserved redemption from a bad call earlier in the season that cost him a win.

Kasey Ussatis of Nome ND was finally able to get the monkey off his back and made his way to Victory lane in a rare caution plaqued night in Wissota Street Stocks. Heat 1 winner was Cody Armstrong. Heat 2 winner was Ryne Uhrich.

The 5th Annual $2k Wissota Midwest Mods Golden Hammer Classic had 4 heats according to Pill Draw then 4 Inverted heats. Each heat winner was awarded $100 and a special Golden Hammer plaque. Heat 1 winner was Cole Haugland. Heat 2 winner was Lucas Rodin. Heat 3 winner was Nate Reynolds. Heat 4 winner was Matt Schow. Heat 5 winner was Jamie Dietzler. Heat 6 winner was Dustin Strand. Heat 7 winner was Preston Carr. Heat 8 winner was Ryan Schow. The 40 lap feature provided lots of action. Ryan Schow was awarded the Hard Charger Award after moving up 14 positions to finish 10th. Preston Carr moved up 10 positions to finish 2nd in the big race and take home a $1000 payday and the Silver Hammer trophy. Lucas Rodin moved up 3 positions and held on to the lead to claim the coveted Golden Hammer Trophy along with the $2,000 payday. Rodin is the 1st racer in the 5 years of running this race to win 2 Golden Hammer Trophys.

The NLRA Late Models made their final appearance for the 2021 season. 19 Late Models were on hand. Heat 1 winner was Cole Schill. Heat 2 winner was Shane Edginton. Heat 3 winner was Bryce Sward. 17 year old Bryce Sward took the checkered flag with an impressive run moving up 3 positions in a very tough veteran field of competitiors.

The Devils Lake Speedway will be back in action August 7th. With the following classes in action Hometrack Rules Purestock, Wissota Street Stocks, Wissota Midwest Mods, Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprints and Powri Minn-Kota Lightning Sprints. Sponsored by Tronson Grain. Gates open at 4pm Hot laps start at 6pm and racing action starts at 7pm.