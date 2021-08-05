IPG receives art exhibit on loan from local Boissevain artist

Melinda Goodman

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

Don Engbrecht Sculptures on display in garden

Dunseith, ND - The International Peace Garden is excited to welcome a new Garden art exhibit from local Boissevain artist Don Engbrecht that includes 12 unique metal sculptures.

Each piece of this collection is unique and leans heavily into the natural world and agricultural imagery — a fitting tribute, as the majority of iron used is from retired farm equipment. The collection is currently on display and is expected to be available for at least a year. Visitors to the gardens will be able to view these pieces of art at their leisure in an outdoor gallery flanked by Garden spaces.

Don Engbrecht is a longtime resident of Boissevain, MB. Now retired, Engbrecht spent his professional life working in the agricultural sector. From the late 1990’s until 2016, he and his wife, Betty, created and developed Anchorage Gardens by converting their farmyard into a tourist destination. Although the continued expansion of Anchorage Gardens ceased due to Betty’s dementia symptoms worsening, Engbrecht’s love of creating metal sculptures has not.

Engbrecht is no stranger to the Peace Garden, it’s a place he has visited throughout his life. He is proud to have contributed something positive to a space that he values greatly.

CEO Tim Chapman remarked, “Art and nature have long been inextricably connected to creativity, inspiration and healing. We are thrilled to welcome Don’s sculptures to the Garden and help him continue to share his art with others.”

For more information, visit www.peacegarden.com.

