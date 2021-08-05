Bismarck Parkinson’s Support Group hosts public seminar

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

BISMARCK, N.D. – The annual Parkinson’s Seminar will take place Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Baymont Inn & Suites in Mandan.

The seminar is put together to educate, inform and provide support for families, patients and industry professionals. Please join us this year in supporting the Parkinson’s community and educating ourselves on a number of different topics related to this disease. Our mission within our support group is to promote education and provide support for Parkinson’s patients and families.

This year our support group was able to line up speakers with a wide range of expertise and knowledge; guest speakers include Bryan Hochhalter, Karmen Steffan, Sarah Matcha and Holly Hoffman. Continuing Education Credits will be granted for Nurses, Social Workers, Occupational Therapists, Psychical Therapists, Audio/Speech/Language Pathologists, and Psychologists.

Registration starts at 8:30AM • Seminar begins at 9:25AM and ends at 3PM • Cost to attend is $15/person includes lunch • If requesting continuing education the cost is $30/person includes lunch • Registration deadline is Friday, August 20th . The registration form can be downloaded from the support group website: bismarckparkinsons.wordpress.com.