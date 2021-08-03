Trail opportunities expanding across North Dakota

Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE - The North Dakota Parks & Recreation Department (NDPRD) announces seven trail projects across North Dakota that have received grant funding from the Recreation Trails Program (RTP). NDPRD received 18 applications totaling approximately $3,098,400 in grant fund requests during the last grant round. The projects selected for funding are:

1. Maah Daah Hey Trail Association – Buffalo Gap Trail Restoration 2022

2. Barnes County Park Board – Sheyenne Water Trail

3. Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation – Pancratz Trail System

4. Maah Daah Hey Trail Association – Coal Creek Restoration 2022

5. North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department – Trail Maintenance Equipment

6. Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa – Turtle Mountain OHV Trail Upgrades

7. North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department – Snowmobile Equipment (Project Alternate)

“The Recreation Trails Program is a great opportunity to create, maintain and update recreational offerings across the state,” stated Andrea Travnicek, North Dakota Parks & Recreation Director. “Programs such as this provide communities with the resources to enhance their citizen's access to activities that improve quality of life.”

The Recreational Trails Program is an 80/20 matching grant program that provides funding for both motorized and non-motorized recreational trail projects. Examples of eligible projects include construction of new recreation trails, restoration of existing trails, development and rehabilitation of trailside and trailhead facilities and trail linkages, purchase and lease of recreational trail construction and maintenance equipment, land acquisition/easements, and trail accessibility assessment. The RTP is administered at the state level through the NDPRD, and federally through the Federal Highway Administration. Projects are evaluated and ranked by the Recreation Trails Program Advisory Committee, whose purpose is to assist in ranking projects seeking federal trail funds.

For further information, please visit our website at https://www.parkrec.nd.gov/business/grants/recreational-trails-program or contact Char Langehaug, Grants Coordinator at 701-328-5357.

The mission of the North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department is to offer a diversity of recreation opportunities and sustainably manage resources.