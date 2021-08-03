Over $1 million in federal funds for North Dakota schools, cities, and airports

Devils Lake Daily Journal

NORTH DAKOTA - Fifteen federal grants have been awarded in North Dakota to schools, cities, and airports to aid in development totaling $1,432,956.

Three grants came from the National Science Foundation (NSF): $755,000 to North Dakota State University (NDSU) for its effort to develop and build on an Industry/University Cooperative Research Center (I/UCRC) that focuses on bioplastics and biocomposites with other universities in the region.

$202,374 to NDSU to purchase two new analytical instruments.

$199,796 to United Tribes Technical College (UTTC) for a project entitled “Genomic and Evolutionary Responses of Bat Populations to White Nose Syndrome.”

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Office of Rural Development (RD) also awarded three grants for North Dakota cities:

$30,000 to Pettibone to purchase a tractor for city maintenance and snow removal.

$30,000 to Ashley to analyze its water system.

$26,700 to Wishek for a transit van for Wishek Home for the Aged.

Local airports received funds from the Department of Transportation (DOT) through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, a bipartisan COVID-19 relief package passed in 2020. The grants are as follows:

$25,162 to the Grand Forks Regional Airport Authority.

$19,070 to the Williston Basin International Airport.

$13,000 to the Bottineau Municipal Airport Authority.

$13,000 to the Casselton Regional Airport Authority.

$9,000 to the Park River Municipal Airport Authority.

$9,000 to the Carrington Municipal Airport Authority.

$9,000 to the Edgeley Municipal Airport Authority.

$5,105 to the Dickinson Municipal Airport Authority.

Additionally, the U.S. Department of Labor provided $86,749 for training, employment services, and wage subsidies for workers harmed by foreign trade.