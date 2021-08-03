Knutson receives scholarship

Chelsey A. Benson

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

Kinzley Knutson recently graduated from North Star Public School and plans to attend Lake Region State College to finish her Associate of Applied Science degree and continue her education at the University of North Dakota to complete a Bachelor of Business Administration with an emphasis in marketing. Her grandfather is a council member in Cando.

Kinzley’s list of high school activities is impressive. Her honor list includes valedictorian, North Star Knowledge Bowl participant, North Star academic letter winner and North Star A honor roll. Her extracurricular activities include volleyball, basketball, SADD, FCCLA, band, choir, Student Council, and NDHSAA Distinguished Student Nominee.

Kinzley’s reference letters included testaments to the kind of person she is. One of her letters stated “Kinzley’s enthusiasm and positive attitude have played a key role in her being a valuable asset in my classroom and as well as our school and community.”

Applicants for the NDLC Jan Jordan Scholarship receive $1,000 and must be a child or a grandchild of a current city employee or elected official and be a full-time student at an accredited North Dakota university, college, or vocational/technical certification program.

The Jan Jordan Scholarship is a branch of the League’s Municipal Government Academy and is named after retired NDLC employee Jan Jordan. Jan dedicated 27 years of service to ND communities and had a passion for helping cities thrive.

The North Dakota League of Cities provides service, advocacy, leadership, education and support for North Dakota’s 357 incorporated cities. The Municipal Government Academy is the cornerstone of the League’s commitment to providing city officials with the tools they need to govern effectively.