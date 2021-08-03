Hardmeyer Joins Cornerstone Bank Board

Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE - Recently retired President and CEO of Bank of North Dakota (BND) Eric Hardmeyer will continue to share his wealth of banking expertise as he joins the Cornerstone Bank Corporate Board.

“I am pleased to welcome Eric Hardmeyer to our Corporate Board of Directors,” says Chairman Gary Petersen. “His broad experience not only in banking but also North Dakota economics will bring immense value to our organization and the banking community.”

Originally from Mott, North Dakota, Hardmeyer is the tenth of twelve children in his family. He graduated from the University of North Dakota in 1985 with degrees in economics and political science. He dedicated 35 years of his career to BND with the last 20 years serving as President/CEO. As the longest-serving President in BND’s 102-year history, he navigated times of great economic change with oil booms and busts, drought and natural disasters to ensure the Bank remained relevant and played a critical role for the residents of North Dakota.

"I am excited to have an opportunity to continue my banking career by serving on the board of Directors for Cornerstone Bank,” said Eric Hardmeyer. “I am thrilled with the idea of contributing where I can with such a well-run organization.”

Cornerstone Holding Company, based in North Dakota, is the parent company of Cornerstone Bank. One of North Dakota’s ten largest financial institutions, Cornerstone has 11 locations in North and South Dakota. Cornerstone Bank provides an expansive product offering while staying true to their mission of providing access to financial experts who give straight answers and the best possible financial options. Cornerstone’s offerings include business and personal loans, deposits and cash management services, online and mobile banking.