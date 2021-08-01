HHS Awards $5.4 million for health programs and research

Devils Lake Daily Journal

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) announced today the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) awarded the following three grants totaling $5,414,750:

$5,000,000 to the North Dakota Department of Human Services for the Money Follows the Person Demonstration Program.

$424,624 to the North Dakota Department of Health for long-term follow-up for Severe Combined Immunodeficiency and other newborn screening conditions.

$414,750 to North Dakota State University for pharmacology, physiology, and biological chemistry research.